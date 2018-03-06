Local teen earns Dance Masters of American recognition

× Expand Submitted by Jackie O’Neal School of Dance. Emma Carter.

Emma Carter has always lived in a fairy tale dance world. Her fairy tale dream came true when she was crowned Teen Miss Dance of Chapter 33 (Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee) of Dance Masters of America.

Emma’s parents are Dr. Scott and Hayden Appell of Mountain Brook. She attends Valleydale Christian Academy.Emma has studied dance at the Jackie O’Neal School of Dance since the age of five. Emma has been a company dancer on a competitive level for four years at Jackie O.

The dance convention and competition was held in Montgomery, on Feb. 1-2. Emma won the ballet audition, contemporary audition and acrobatics audition in the Teen Division. She performed a lyrical/contemporary piece entitled “Give Me Your Hand,” which was choreographed by her teacher, Nealey Towns Alonso.

Emma will be competing for the national title of Teen Miss Dance of America in Anaheim, California from June 28-July 4.

-Submitted by Jacki O’Neal School of Dance