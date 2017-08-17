Local Venture Crews hosting open house to prospective members

× Expand Photo courtesy of Venture Crew 2010. Venture Crew 2010 members spend a day at the Red Mountain ropes course during one of the crew outings. Venture Crew 2010 and two additional local crews are hosting an open house on Sept. 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Mountain Brook Community Church.

Venturing, which is part of the Boy Scouts of America program, is a youth development program with high-adventure activities that follows the vision of the BSA: “… To prepare every eligible youth in America to become a responsible, participating citizen and leader who is guided by the Scout Oath and Law,” said Venture Crew 2010 advisor Kelly Byrne.

“Venturing is youth-led and youth-inspired. Venture Scouts will acquire life skills and gain experiences that will prove to be valuable as they grow older,” he said.

While their normal meetings are the first and third Thursday of each month at the Canterbury UMC, Venture Crew 2010 and two additional local crews are hosting an open house on Sept. 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Mountain Brook Community Church. Byrne said currently the crew has between 12 and 14 members and they recruit new members during the month of September.

The program is open to both girls and boys ages 13-20 and participants grow and learn more about themselves. “Personal growth comes from these adventures and helps our venturers identify and develop talents that serve them well,” Byrne said. Community service is also an integral part of venturing.

“It allows us to sustain our communities by identifying needs and targeting them,” he said. “Venturing’s commitment to community service allows our crews to develop a program full of opportunities to serve others — and to have fun while doing so.”

To learn more about venturing, visit venturing.org or contact Will McIntyre at william.mcintyre@scouting.org for additional event information.