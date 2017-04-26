Lucy and Ruby’s Brainy Day returns as Brain Freeze event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lisa Harris. Lucy and Ruby, who have hosted Lucy and Ruby’s Brainy Day in the past, stand with Dr. Gregory Friedman, pediatric neuro-oncologist at UAB, and Beena Thannickal, communications director for the Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB.

Lucy and Ruby Harris first started their annual Brainy Day as a lemonade stand to support brain cancer research after their father, Scott Harris, was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer.

Although Scott Harris died in November 2013, Lucy and Ruby Harris continued the event for their father and grandfather, who also died of brain cancer, as Lucy and Ruby’s Brainy Day.

To date, Lucy and Ruby’s Brainy Day has raised $55,000, said the girls’ mother, Lisa Harris.

This year, instead of a “full-scale Brainy Day community event,” Lisa Harris said they are creating a Brain Freeze event with fundraising options at local ice cream, frozen yogurt and shaved ice shops throughout the month of May.

“A percent of sales from these events will be donated to brain tumor research at the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center,” Lisa Harris said.

Shops are participating include:

► May 2: Doodles, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

► May 4: Dairy Queen in Cahaba Heights, 5-8 p.m.

► May 9: Mountain Brook Creamery, 5-10:30 p.m.

► May 11: The Whole Scoop in Hoover, 5-9 p.m.

► May 13: Bahama Buck’s in Cahaba Heights, 4-8 p.m.

► May 16: Yogurt Mountain in Mountain Brook, 4-8 p.m.

► May 18: Scoops in Homewood, noon to 9 p.m.

► May 20: 32 Degrees in Crestline, 2-4 p.m.

► May 23: Edgewood Creamery, 5-10:30 p.m.

► May 25: Big Spoon Creamery in Avondale, 5-9 p.m.

For more information, go to lucyandruby.com or Lucy & Ruby’s Brainy Day on Facebook.