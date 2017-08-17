Masingill to attend Ole Miss School of Law

Catherine Masingill, daughter of Jim and Elizabeth Masingill, completed her summer as this year’s Society of American Forester’s Henry Clepper Forest Policy Intern in Washington D.C. She is a recent graduate of Mississippi State University, where she majored in Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation with a concentration in Law and Administration. She went on to attend the University of Mississippi School of Law in August.

A native of Mountain Brook, Masingill spent a great deal of her childhood on her family’s hunting land where she took sanctuary beneath the trees hunting, fishing and exploring. Her passion only expanded after spending her summers at Camp Mac, where she went on to be a camp counselor and instructor of wilderness skills, archery and shooting sports. Because of her love of the outdoors and commitment to good stewardship practices, she developed and initiated a city-wide recycling program for both her school district and the downtown villages through Leadership Mountain Brook.

Her ultimate goal is to act as a consultant and educator for caring for our renewable resources and instilling the idea of leaving tomorrow better than today while balancing the need for economic growth to the public.

– Submitted by Elizabeth Masingill.