Mason Johnson earns Eagle Scout

Mason West Johnson earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Vulcan District Eagle Board on June 14. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 63 at Canterbury United Methodist Church, under the leadership of Thomas DeWine. A Court of Honor ceremony was held on July 22 to recognize Mason’s achievements.

For his Eagle Scout Project, Mason added onto the outdoor classroom that his brother built for his Eagle project two years ago at Crestline Elementary, their alma mater. Mason added three benches and two walkways to create a large outdoor learning area.

Mason earned 28 merit badges and had 22 camping nights. Within the troop, he held the positions of assistant patrol leader, troop librarian, troop quartermaster and den chief.

Mason is a rising junior at Mountain Brook High School, where he is a member of the Key Club and Future Business Leaders of America. He is a member of Canterbury United Methodist Church.

Mason is the son of Amanda and Jay Johnson of Mountain Brook. He is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Ellison Conrad of Abingdon, Virginia, and Mr. and Mrs. Dick Mason of Jackson, Mississippi.

