MBAA holiday art show sells local paintings

If you're looking to buy a painting from a local for a Christmas gift, Janet Sanders, Mountain Brook Art Association holiday art show chairman, said now is the time to come by their holiday show.

"So far [the show] has been going really good. There were several hundred people at the opening reception," Sanders said, and it featured a "delicious and artsy" dessert bar that was a huge hit.

From now until Dec. 17, the MBAA will continue hosting its holiday art show from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It is located at The Summit, where the former Coconuts Space used to be next to Bed, Bath and Beyond.

One of the MBAA artists will be painting in the window each day and people are encouraged to interact and ask questions.

"A lot of people sit and watch; it's like having a live painting session for free," Sanders said.

They are also offering 15-minute charcoal portraits at certain times during the day for $49, and people aren't required to sit completely still for them. This makes it easier for children to have their portrait drawn, Sanders said.

Each person who volunteers for the art show had the opportunity to bring and sell one piece of art to sell, as well.

The paintings range from $10 to $3,000, though their are plenty of paintings that are well-priced, Sanders said. So far, some have been selling out, and she has had to contact the artists to make more for the remainder of show.

Different hand-crafted ornaments are for sale, as well as a few handmade bookmarks, locally-made children's books and other trinkets like painted coasters. Canvas sizes range from palm-sized to able to cover a long length of wall.

Although the 75 MBAA members who are presenting their work this year are from the Birmingham metropolitan area the show features several locals from the village area. They include Mike Battle, Lynn Briggs, Janet Sanders, Ed Wilson, Sam Chiarella, Janice Piper, Sara Crook, Charlotte Kelley and Mary Bea Ellis.

In total, MBAA has about 235 members, Sanders said, and as long as a resident lives within a 25-mile radius of Mountain Brook, they're welcome to join.

"We are everything from beginners to professionals, men and women, old and young," Sanders said, "and we are growing like crazy."

Learn more at mountainbrookartassociation.com.