MBE students hit the right note at solo and ensemble festival

Five MBE students — Alister DuPont, Lydia Loglisci, Ann Tillery Moak, Jason Thompson and Colin Webb — participated in the District 4 Solo and Ensemble Festival in April at Homewood Middle School. The Festival, hosted annually by the Alabama Bandmasters Association, involves students from across Jefferson and Shelby Counties. Participating students select and prepare a solo or small ensemble piece to perform for an adjudicator and receive a score from 1-4, with 1 being the highest possible score to receive.

James Rogers, who has served as the elementary band director for Mountain Brook Schools since 2017, shared: “I am incredibly proud of all of our students. They take this responsibility upon themselves to work with each other and coordinate practice sessions. It takes a lot of leadership and ownership to perform at this level. I am happy to say that each entry from our MBE students received a 1 or ‘superior’ rating from the adjudicator. These students represented MBE and Mountain Brook community very well, and should be commended for their efforts.”

MBE students interested in learning more about the elementary band program should visit the MBE Band Homepage, which can be found under the “Special Subjects” tab of the “Classrooms” section of the MBE website.

