MBHS grad completes congressional internship program

× Expand Photo submitted by Wendy Clark Reagan Clark recently completed an internship with U.S. Senator Richard Shelby’s office in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) announced that Reagan Clark of Birmingham completed a summer internship in his Washington office.

During Clark’s time on Capitol Hill, she assisted staff in the front office, conducted tours of the U.S. Capitol building and attended hearings on various issues of importance to Senator Shelby.

“The Congressional Internship Program provides students with a unique opportunity to experience the day-to-day workings of Capitol Hill,” said Senator Shelby. “First-hand involvement in our nation’s legislative process gives students a realistic perspective of various topics taught in the classroom. I have no doubt that these students have bright futures ahead of them and am grateful for their hard work and assistance to my Washington office.”

Reagan Clark is the daughter of Rhett and Wendy Clark of Birmingham. She is a 2018 graduate of Mountain Brook High School. Clark was a member of the Dorians dance team and an ambassador to the high school and she volunteered at the Exceptional Foundation. This fall, she will be a freshman at Mississippi State University, where she is a member of the Day One Leadership community and is pursuing a major in international business.

“Working in Senator Shelby’s office has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Clark. “The connections I made and the experiences I had will benefit me for years to come. Everyone in the office was so helpful and I am forever grateful to have been a part of Team Shelby.”

Senator Shelby’s congressional internship program is open to students who exhibit an interest in government and public service.

Submitted by Wendy Clark.