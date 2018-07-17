MBHS grad cuts ribbon on Eagle Scout project

× Expand Photo submitted by Shawn and Sylvia Barnes

Crestline resident and Mountain Brook High School graduate Arthur Barnes recently got to cut the ribbon on his Eagle Scout project.

Barnes, a rising sophomore at University of Alabama and member of Scout Troop 53, completed two information kiosks at Red Mountain Park for his Eagle Scout honor. While the kiosks were finished in May 2017 before he went to college, the ribbon cutting was delayed until July 13 of this year.

The two kiosks are placed at mine 14 and the zip line area to provide information to park visitors.

As a Scout, Barnes was crew leader for a 2015 trip to Philmont Scout Ranch and was awarded the Conch Award of Excellence on a 2014 Bahamas trip. He was also a class leader at MBHS in 2014 and a member of Leadership Mountain Brook in 2015. At Alabama, Barnes is pursuing an engineering major as part of the STEM MBA program.

Submitted by Shawn and Sylvia Barnes.