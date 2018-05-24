MBHS grad Dawson serving on USS Hopper

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Hawthorne. Alexander Dawson.

A Birmingham native and 2012 Mountain Brook High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Hopper.

Ensign Alexander Dawson is a surface warfare officer aboard the guided-missile destroyer operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A Navy surface warfare officer is responsible for safe navigation of the ship while underway, as well as managing a division of sailors.

“I learned to be respectful growing up in the South,” Dawson said. “In the Navy, it has made me treat everyone with respect, which is important.”

More than 300 sailors serve aboard the ship and their jobs are highly specialized, requiring dedication and skill, according to Navy officials.

“Our sailors in Pearl Harbor are doing an excellent job at war fighting and supporting the warfighter,” said Cmdr. Hurd, chief staff officer, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. “Historically, Pearl Harbor is a symbolic base of sacrifice and resiliency. Today, on every Navy ship and shore facility’s flag pole, the First Navy Jack, ‘Don’t Tread on Me,’ flies reminding sailors to move forward and build on the history and legacy of this country and the U.S. Navy.”

Navy guided-missile destroyers are multi-mission ships that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea, Navy officials explained. They are equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

Challenging living conditions build strong fellowship among the crew. The crew is motivated, and can quickly adapt to changing conditions. It is a busy life of specialized work, watches and drills. Serving aboard a guided-missile destroyer instills accountability and toughness and fosters initiative and integrity.

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Dawson, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Dawson is honored to carry on that family tradition.

“My grandfather was in the Army Corp of Engineers,” Dawson said. “I joined the Navy because it seemed like an exciting opportunity to do something cool.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Dawson and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“It is good to be a part of something bigger than myself,” Dawson added.

– Submitted by Kayla Turnbow.