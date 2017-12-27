MBHS graduate voices positivity, confidence in music

× Expand Photo courtesy of LUJEN Brands. Bailey Coats performs at the Alpharetta Brew Moon Festival in Georgia. Coats is a MBHS alumna pursuing a music career while attending school at the University of Alabama.

Bailey Coats has been singing since she was 2 years old, and she hasn’t stopped since.

“I’ve been singing for probably as long as I can remember,” said Coats, a 19-year-old Mountain Brook High School graduate.

Her mom will talk about how she memorized all of the words to songs by country artist Faith Hill as a kid, Coats said.

Now, she’s working to inspire others with her music.

While she has played shows in the greater Birmingham area for years, in January 2017, Coats signed with her new management label, LUJEN Brands. Coats has since released her new song, “American Girl” and its music video.

“It’s been a wonderful learning process,” Coats said. When they worked on the music video for “American Girl,” Coats said she told her label that she wanted people to know who she is through the image they projected — she wanted people to be inspired and self-confident.

“‘American Girl,’ the song itself, is about embracing yourself as a person,” Coats said. That’s one of the reasons they showcased local girls with a variety of strengths in the video. “I wanted to showcase different girls and their unique talents and what they’repassionate about.”

One of the girls in the music video is Campbell Pickard, a Mountain Brook Junior High student who is the kicker for her school’s football team. Pickard’s passion shows that girls can take on anything they want to accomplish — and succeed in doing so, Coats said.

“I wanted this video to capture the passion and integrity of women and girls everywhere,” Coats said. “Hearing about Campbell’s love of football and her having the opportunity to participate in this sport,made me want to have her be a part of this video. She is a pioneer for females everywhere and is truly a role model for so many.”

Influence for her music comes through artists such as Carrie Underwood, who Coats said projects a positive influence for girls, and from Taylor Swift, who Coats said shows a savvy business sense and clear knowledge of her personal brand.

“I’m a big fan of Amy Winehouse, and she has inspired me ever since I was a little girl,” Coats said, adding that while her own music holds a positive message, sometimes not present in the dark themes of Winehouse’s music, Winehouse’s vulnerability is something she admires. “Her music is very, very honest and very, very true, and that’s something I want to capture in my music as well.”

Her life is not all about music, however. Coats is also a sophomore at the University of Alabama, where she is pursuing a degreein marketing.

“It’s kind of ironic because I was actually a chemical engineering major going into school, and then I switched to chemistry,” Coats said, adding that she eventually decided to switch to marketing so that it could also benefit her career as a musician.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” Coats said, regarding juggling school, her sorority and her music. “I’m back and forth between Tuscaloosa and Birmingham and Atlanta, 24/7.”

Despite the challenge, Coats is glad to pursue an education along with her passion. The balance she has struck with school helps her feel like a “normal kid,” she said.

Support from her friends, family and the Birmingham community have helped her succeed, Coats said. She grew up in Crestline Village before moving away at age 9. Her family returned when she was a junior in high school, and Coats said now a majority of her college friends are fellow MBHS graduates.

The push she gets from her hometown, she said, makes the journey all the more worth it.

“Literally it’s almost like a dream come true because they are truly the reason I’m able to keep going and pursue my music,” Coats said. “ … It’s just amazing how many people are interested, and so genuine, and really want to support their local artists.”

As she enters the new year, Coats said she is excited to release new music and announce tours. In her career, she hopes to release seven or eight albums and sell out Madison Square Garden, in addition to reaching a few otherlofty goals.

“I have always told my mom and my manager, ‘Grammy’s 2020 — I’ll be accepting the best new artist award,’” Coats said. “… Definitely some big goals, but I 100 percent believe they’ll happen.”

For more information or to hear Coats’ music, go to baileycoats.com.