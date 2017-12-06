MBHS student to perform in RMTC Holiday Spectacular

× Expand Courtesy of RMTC MBHS senior Lacy Smith

Red Mountain Theatre Company has opened its 2017-18 season with the Holiday Spectacular 2017, which runs Dec. 1-17 at the RMTC Cabaret Theatre. This year’s event, which features holiday favorites, will also include Mountain Brook High School student Lacy Smith, as RMTC Conservatory students team up with local artists.

Smith, a senior at MBHS, began her relationship with the company when she saw her first RMTC show at 8 years old.

“I was hooked. I attended the summer workshops and later auditioned for the first ever group of Sprouts,” said Smith. Smith’s journey continued as she has trained, developed and performed her skills over the years through the Conservatory.

RMTC is also a second home, Jones said.

“I’ve had the incredible opportunity to work with and learn from Broadway professionals, but I’ve also met some of my best friends,” Smith said.

As a production, Holiday Spectacular has a special place in her heart.

“Holiday Spectacular is different than any I’ve been in,” she said. “It’s a musical revue, so it’s a variety of musical numbers with their own particular style. My favorite moment is the very last seconds of the show on stage at the ‘Amen’ moment. The power and beauty of the moment is something that never gets old. I’m so lucky to perform it.”

The holiday production has grown over the years to become a tradition for friends and families in the Birmingham area, and Smith said it is special to people in the community for many different reasons.

“I think what makes people come back to see the show every year is the feeling they’re left with after each performance. Keith Cromwell, our director, somehow finds a way to incorporate every single element of the holiday season into the show. It’s such a joyful celebration,” Smith said.

Tickets for Holiday Spectacular 2017 start at $19 and are available by calling 324-2424 or by visiting redmountaintheatre.org/holiday-spectacular.