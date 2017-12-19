MBJH basketball team shops for Children’s Hospital

× Expand Members of the MBJH eighth grade basketball teams supported the Sugar Plum Shoppe as part of a holiday service project.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the Girls and Boys Mountain Brook Junior High eighth grade basketball teams gathered to shop for the Sugar Plum Shoppe at Children’s Hospital of Alabama.

For the second year in a row, the teams have supported The Sugar Plum Shoppe, which provides Christmas gifts for patients and families at Children’s over the holidays. The teams met and purchased toys and gifts from money raised through donations.

Members of the MBJH eighth grade boys basketball are James Barron, Edward Barze, Sims Brown, George Cain, Carson Camper, William Graham, Patch Lyman, Mac McCowan, Will McIlvaine, Charlie McKimmon, Dive Rowe, Evan Shiflet and Jake Thompson. The team is coached by Bruce Henricks.

Members of the girls team are Harriet Adams, Sareena Askenazi, Ava Darden, Callie Davis, Lucy Garner, Greer Golden, Hannah Hitson, Wels Holman, Alden Johnson, Kate Methvin, Lucy Redden and Maggie Windle. The team is coached by John Phillips.

-Submitted by Wendy Barze