MBPD to host identity theft presentation

On Oct. 26, the Mountain Brook Police Department will be hosting a presentation about identity theft and how to prevent it.

Lt. Jaye Loggins with the MBPD said it will serve as both positive outreach and an educational opportunity for the community. Officials will review what to do in the event someone becomes a victim, but more importantly, Loggins said they will discuss "potential practices of residents that may possibly make them accessible to becoming a victim."

"Identity theft is a crime that is very broad, and we [MBPD] receive numerous reports where our residents have become victims," said Lt. Jaye Loggins with MBPD. "By educating residents, we hope to reduce identity theft in Mountain Brook and assist them through the process if one becomes a victim."

During the presentation, Loggins said attendees will receive a lot of information regarding identity theft from detectives who investigate identity theft as well as what to do if someone is a victim as well as information regarding monitoring credit and methods of payment. They are also hoping to present a real case study so people can see the lengths to which criminals will go to obtain identifying information.

"We do not want this to be a 'scare' presentation but do want residents to be aware of the potential victimization of identity theft," Loggins said. "Information is the best defense against identity theft as well as the best offense if one becomes a victim."

The presentation will take place in City Hall at 6 p.m. No registration is required.