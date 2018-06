× Expand Molly Wallace Caption: The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce hosted a “Go & Grow” merchant panel on June 6.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce hosted a “Go & Grow” meeting on the morning of June 6. It was a local merchant panel that featured Julie Howell & Elizabeth Roberts from Lamb's Ears, Avani Patel from Avani Rupa and Tonya Jones from Tonya Jones SalonSpa, all of whom shared their best practices as business owners.

Submitted by Molly Wallace.