Miles for Smiles 5K set for Sept. 16

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bright Chang. The ASDA will be hosting their annual race, Miles for Smiles, on Sept. 16 starting at Otey’s Tavern in Crestline.

UAB will be hosting a Miles for Smiles 5K with the Alabama American Student Dental Association (ASDA) this fall.

The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16. The race kicks off at Otey’s Tavern, continues down Dexter Avenue to Church Street, loops around Country Club Boulevard, and ends back in Crestline Village.

The Alabama ASDA will also hold a 1-mile Fun Run the same day as the 5K. The Fun Run also begins at Otey’s Tavern, but diverts from the 5K to run along Mountain Brook Lane, reunites with the 5K at Jackson Boulevard, then separates again to end in Crestline Village.

There will also be an after-party held for the runners at the end of both races.

There is a $25 fee to run in the Miles for Smiles 5K and a $20 fee for the one mile Fun Run. The fees for the 5K and the Fun Run increase to $30 and $25, respectively, after Sept. 9. T-shirts are included with each registration fee.

Proceeds from the races will go towards Cahaba Valley Health Care, a nonprofit organization that administers health care, including dental services, to residents of Jefferson and Shelby counties.

Anyone is welcome to run or walk in the Miles for Smiles 5K or one mile Fun Run. For more information, contact the directors of the races at uabasdaphilanthropy@gmail.com.