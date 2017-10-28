Monsters, princesses, warriors invade library for Night Dark and Grimm

× 1 of 10 Expand Lexi Coon Kids throw "snowballs" while in a "Frozen" wonderland at A Night Dark and Grimm. The Emmet O'Neal Library hosted their annual A Night Dark and Grimm on Oct. 27, 2017. × 2 of 10 Expand Lexi Coon Kids in costume wait to make sea slime at A Night Dark and Grimm. The Emmet O'Neal Library hosted their annual A Night Dark and Grimm on Oct. 27, 2017. × 3 of 10 Expand Lexi Coon Frances and Fin Nunnelley smile after coming out of the photo booth at A Night Dark and Grimm. The Emmet O'Neal Library hosted their annual A Night Dark and Grimm on Oct. 27, 2017. × 4 of 10 Expand Lexi Coon An astronaut in training exits the crawl-through maze after successfully finding the cotton candy as his prize at A Night Dark and Grimm. The Emmet O'Neal Library hosted their annual A Night Dark and Grimm on Oct. 27, 2017. × 5 of 10 Expand Lexi Coon James Sellers takes down a knight with a sword at A Night Dark and Grimm. The Emmet O'Neal Library hosted their annual A Night Dark and Grimm on Oct. 27, 2017. × 6 of 10 Expand Lexi Coon The Emmet O'Neal Library hosted their annual A Night Dark and Grimm on Oct. 27, 2017. × 7 of 10 Expand Lexi Coon Beauty and the Beast greet two sharks during A Night Dark and Grimm. The Emmet O'Neal Library hosted their annual A Night Dark and Grimm on Oct. 27, 2017. × 8 of 10 Expand Lexi Coon Princess Jasmine helps Leary Ray shoot an arrow at a target at A Night Dark and Grimm. The Emmet O'Neal Library hosted their annual A Night Dark and Grimm on Oct. 27, 2017. × 9 of 10 Expand Lexi Coon Gaston helps a young pirate measure his strength at the strongman game during A Night Dark and Grimm. The Emmet O'Neal Library hosted their annual A Night Dark and Grimm on Oct. 27, 2017. × 10 of 10 Expand Lexi Coon Ursula helps some princesses and austronauts make sea slime at A Night Dark and Grimm. The Emmet O'Neal Library hosted their annual A Night Dark and Grimm on Oct. 27, 2017. Prev Next

It was a dark and stormy on night on Oct. 27 when princesses, monsters, astronauts, dinosaurs and warriors invaded the Emmet O'Neal Library, but thankfully, the rain held off for everyone to enjoy the annual A Night Dark and Grimm.

The event was planned by Gloria Repolesk with the children's department and hundreds of families were in attendance. The library provided plentiful activities for everyone to enjoy. Stations included sword fighting, a snowball fight, a bouncy slide, a crawl-through maze and small projects like making ornaments or sea slime.

"I love seeing all the kids in costumes and enjoying all the games," said library director Lindsy Gardner. She said her favorite part is hearing the "pure glee," from the children running around.

Volunteers, including members of the teen advisory board, dressed as characters from different movies, including "The Little Mermaid," "Moana," "Frozen" and "Beauty and the Beast," and were at the stations and kids were able to interact with them and take photos.

Because the night was themed for "Beauty and the Beast," guests were also able to meet with Belle and the Beast in the library garden and were treated with a movie at the end of the evening.