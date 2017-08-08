Mountain Brook’s Evans and Sisson Earn Eagle Scout

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jane Evans. Henry Evans and Hamp Sission both received their Eagle Scout rank.

Henry Evans and Hamp Sisson, both scouts with Canterbury United Methodist’s Troop 63, have earned the rank of Eagle Scout and were recognized at an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony on April 30 at Canterbury Chapel.

Evans and Sisson have both served in a number of leadership roles within Troop 63. Evans served as Librarian, Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Quartermaster, and Patrol Leader. Sisson served as Troop Guide, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and Assistant Patrol Leader.

Evans’ Eagle project was to demolish and rebuild a large potting shed for the Fern Society at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The new potting shed provides a covered location for Botanical Gardens and Fern Society volunteers to pot plants.

Sisson’s Eagle project consisted of building and installing three benches within the Alabama Wilds section of the Birmingham Zoo. This portion of the Zoo is deemed a sensory friendly area, and is designed for those who have sensory disorders.

Both Evans and Sisson raised the necessary funds to cover construction costs of their projects, and recruited family members, other scouts, and friends to help with the building.

Henry is a junior at Mountain Brook High School, where he is a member of the Interact Club, Future Business Leaders of America, The Sword and Shield newspaper staff, Mu Alpha Theta math honorary society, Spanish Honor Society and the National Honor Society. He is a member of Cathedral Church of the Advent, where he serves as an acolyte. He is the son of Janie and Wally Evans, and the grandson of Trudy Evans, Mary Jane Ernest, Anne Howard, and the late Dr. Walter Evans and Dr. Pete Howard.

Hamp also a junior at Mountain Brook High School, is a member of the football and basketball teams, outreach officer for First Priority, SGA representative, Relay for Life Club Junior Chairman, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta math honorary society, and the Interact Club. Hamp is an active member of Canterbury Methodist Church and youth group, and of BigTime ministries. Sisson is the son of Tommy and Leigh Ann Sisson, and the grandson of Lois and Jim Caldwell, Laura Sisson and the late Jerry Sisson, Martha Ann Sisson and Joe Alexander.

-Submitted by Jane Evans