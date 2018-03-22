Mountain Brook Art Association moves annual spring art show to May

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. The 36th annual Art in the Village, hosted by Mountain Brook Art Association at the Crestline Elementary sports field, was held April 22, 2017. This year’s event has been pushed back a couple of weeks to May 12.

After decades of taking place in April, the Mountain Brook Art Association’s spring art show will now move to a new month.

The annual event, Art in the Village, will take place on May 12 for the first time in the show’s 37-year history. The change, said show chairman Janet Sanders, is in part due to the Auburn and Alabama football scrimmages which take place in April.

“The A Games drain our customers away,” Sanders said. Because they must select an event date a year in advance, while the scrimmages are not announced until February or March, they chose to move to a different month.

“Everyone’s real excited about it,” Sanders said. “They think it’s a good time. It’s a good way to celebrate Mother’s Day — take your mom out and maybe buy her a present.”

The one-day show will start at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. It will once again be on the field by Crestline Elementary School, and will only feature local artists.

The focus on local artists makes the show unique, Sanders said, because they have consistent, year-to-year participants rather than individuals who cannot make it back to town for the show. Artists and art enthusiasts can meet, talk and then reconnect this way, Sanders said.

Paintings will be for sale in a range of sizes and prices, in addition to soft jazz playing throughout the day. For more information, go to mountainbrookartassociation.com.