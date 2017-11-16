Mountain Brook Baptist Church Living Nativity returns with ‘true meaning of Christmas’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Baptist Church. Mountain Brook Baptist Church will present the Living Nativity from Wednesday Dec. 20 through Friday Dec. 22.

Mountain Brook Baptist Church has staged its Living Nativity — a live presentation of Christ’s birth with local actors and live animals — each year since the early 1960s, and organizers think they understand the event’s enduring popularity.

“Families are looking for a true meaning to Christmas, and Living Nativity gives them the opportunity to turn their thoughts to Christ as he came to us as a baby sent from God,” Jo Wills said.

“Many in our church would say that Living Nativity is a favorite part of their Christmas tradition,” said Mary Splawn, a minister at MBCC. “It’s fun and meaningful.”

The Living Nativity will be presented in the MBCC lower parking lot from Wednesday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 22, with shows at 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Cookies and hot chocolate will be served.

As always, the event will feature a narration recorded in 1963 by Dr. Dotson Nelson, the church’s pastor at the time.

The show features about 50 actors, including Mary, Joseph, three wise men, angels and shepherds, according to Splawn.

“Many of the roles are portrayed by students, but anyone of any age can participate,” Splawn said.

The Living Nativity usually includes goats, sheep, a donkey, a camel and a cow, according to organizers.

T&N Acres Petting Zoo in Cleveland, Ala., supplies the animals, which kids can pet after the show.

For details, call 871-0331 or go to mbbc.org.