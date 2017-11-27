Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation to participate in #GivingTuesday

× Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mayor Stewat Welch proclaimed November “Giving Tuesday” month during the council meeting on Nov. 13.

Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation is joining in on #GivingTuesday this year.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and it aims to encourage generosity and giving following the rush of shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to givingtuesday.org.

The event, which was created by 92Y six years ago, also aims to kick off the holiday season, a time when many look into their end-of-year donations.

This year, Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch made an official proclamation, declaring Nov. 28 as Giving Tuesday Mountain Brook.

“Mountain Brook is such a generous community, it seemed only fitting to ask Mayor Welch to proclaim this year’s Giving Tuesday as Giving Tuesday Mountain Brook,” said Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Maxwell. “Our residents support so many worthwhile organizations across the Birmingham metro area. #GivingTuesdayMB is a great way to remind everyone to continue that support on Nov. 28.”

Those interested in joining Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation’s #GivingTuesday initiative can find out more at mtnbrookschoolsfoundation.org/donate. More information on #GivingTuesday can be found at givingtuesday.org.

-Submitted by Stephanie Maxwell, Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation