Mountain Brook Community Church hosts Sweet Repeats Consignment Sale

Mountain Brook Community Church hosted its first Sweet Repeats Consignment Sale of the year on Feb. 10 and 11. The sale takes place twice a year — once in February and once in September — and proceeds benefit the church's short-term mission trips to San Diego, Peru, Hungary, Haiti and the Dominican Republic

In addition to supporting the church's mission trips, the sale is also a mission opportunity in the community, said volunteer Julia Denson. When people come to the church for the consignment sale, she said, it is a way to open doors to those who do not have another church they attend.

"We want them to come here if they don't have a home church," Denson said.

She added that all volunteers work to share the love of Christ by greeting shoppers kindly and welcoming them to MBCC.

The sale attracts thousands of shoppers, who are able to buy a variety of toys, games, books, clothing and other baby items such as strollers at a discounted price.

"It does continue to grow," Denson said. "We have great support from the community."

The sale opens on Thursday for volunteers and consigners to get first pick, and then it is open to all shoppers on Friday and Saturday. Prices are half-off on Saturday, which Denson said brings in even more people to the sale, even some from outside the over the mountain community.

The next sale will take place Sept. 15 and 16, and registration for volunteers and consigners opens one month ahead of time. For more information on Sweet Repeats, go to mbcc.us.