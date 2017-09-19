Mountain Brook man to wear pink for breast cancer fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mo Davis.

Through the simple act of wearing a pink shirt, Mountain Brook resident Troy Rhone is hoping to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research, treatment and support services.

Rhone, a Country Club Boulevard resident and the owner of Troy Rhone Garden Design at 2839 Culver Road #208, is one of 25 men participating in the American Cancer Society’s local Real Men Wear Pink campaign. He and the other participants have committed to wearing pink clothing throughout the month of October and raising a minimum of $2,500.

The campaign includes prominent business owners and personalities from around Birmingham, including Mountain Brook business owners Bezshan Dolatabadi of B Prince and Will Haver of Taco Mama and Otey’s. Dolatabadi and Haver are both Real Men Wear Pink “All-Stars” since they have participated before, but Rhone is a first-timer.

Rhone said he chose to participate because of the impact cancer has had in friends’ and families’ lives. In the past year, Rhone said, he lost a close friend and a godchild to cancer. He also was a friend of Barbara Ingalls Shook, who died due to cancer in 2008.

“Barbara was a dear friend and encourager. She fought cancer three times in her life. As a very young woman she lost a leg to cancer. She never let it slow her down,” Rhone said.

Rhone is planning to host a cocktail party in his garden as part of his fundraising efforts in October.

“We all want to extricate this disease. I'm asking everyone to join me in donating to the American Cancer Society,” Rhone said.

The campaign kicked off on Sept. 28 and will wrap up on Oct. 26 with a party recognizing the Pink Man of the Year, who raises the most money. Donate to Rhone’s campaign or learn more about the Real Men Wear Pink participants at realmenbham.com.