Mountain Brook resident receives Eagle Scout honor

× Expand – Submitted by Adria Barnes. John Annesley DeGaris III

John Annesley DeGaris III recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Vulcan District Eagle Board. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 320 at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, under the leadership of Scoutmaster Frank Tynes. On November 20, 2016, a Court of Honor was held to recognize John Annesley’s achievement. At the ceremony, John Annesley gave a presentation discussing the importance of scouting in his life.

For his Eagle Service Project, John Annesley demonstrated his leadership skills by organizing and directing the construction of tables and benches to be utilized by Jones Valley Teaching Farm in its outdoor classroom at Glen Iris Elementary. Jones Valley utilizes the tables and benches as part of its outdoor teaching program.

John Annesley served in various leadership positions with the troop and was elected by his peers to the Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s National Honor Society. He is a senior at Mountain Brook High School, where he is co-captain of the varsity lacrosse team for the second year in a row. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society. He was also a member of both the track team and debate team for three years.

John Annesley is the son of Ashley and Annesley DeGaris.

– Submitted by Adria Barnes.