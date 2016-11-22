Mountain Brook Tree Commission to help recycle Christmas trees

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. Anyone who wants to recycle their Christmas tree this year can drop it off at the picnic area by the Birmingham Zoo parking lot. The trees will be used to make mulch for around the zoo.

Instead of letting their Christmas trees waste away on the curb, Mountain Brook residents can put them to better use. As in years past, the Mountain Brook Tree Commission has organized a tree recycling program, where bare Christmas trees can be dropped off at the Birmingham Zoo. Those trees will then be made into mulch to use around the zoo as well in farms and populate area lakes and help attract fish.

Noelle Thrasher, a member of the Leadership Mountain Brook Tree Commission Committee, said she encourages people to drop off their trees “because it has good use and it’s [otherwise] just sitting at your house.”

While the Christmas tree recycling program typically has a lot of participants, the Mountain Brook Tree Commission hopes to get more people to drop off their trees this year.

Trees can be dropped off between Dec. 27 and Jan. 9 during normal business hours. The drop-off spot will be in the zoo’s picnic area near the parking lot.

It is important that trees are bare — no decorations, lights, garland or stands — to make the recycling process easier.

For more information on the project, visit mtnbrook.org and click “Tree Commission” in the left hand panel.