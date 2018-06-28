Mountain Brook Village to host 17th annual Market Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Suzan Doidge. Market Day, which features sales from local merchants, will take place in Mountain Brook Village on July 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 21st Mountain Brook Village will host its 17th annual Market Day. Merchants will be ready at 8 a.m. and the event will close at 5 p.m.

Market Day began as a way for Jean Clayton, owner of Christine’s on Canterbury, to celebrate the French Bastille Day. In 2000, Clayton was working for a French linen company that annually held a one-day sale on the holiday. That year, Clayton mentioned it to another shop owner and then many other village merchants joined in. The event would continue for several years before being renamed Market Day.

Clayton said, “It is a great time for us as merchants as we are going to markets, starting to get new shipments, and it's like a spring cleaning for us.”

Shoppers can receive many great discounts if they attend the event.

“I can remember a $1,400 bar selling for $200. I have sold $250 pillows for $65. That's the fun of it — you never know what treasure is out there,” said Clayton.

Brenda Meadows, owner of The Lingerie Shoppe, said, “Market Day brings lots of folks to Mountain Brook Village. The Lingerie Shoppe's main event of the day is The Alley Sale, or sometimes called Backroom Sale … My favorite part is the hustle and bustle of so many folks coming to the Village to shop the great sales.”

While a Market Day has yet to be canceled due to weather, shoppers should be aware of the possibility of rain. It is also hot so shoppers are advised to wear light clothes and to bring water. Gilchrist also sells limeade each year.