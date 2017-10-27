Mountain Brook villages to kick off the holiday season with open houses

× Expand Photo courtesy of Harry Long.. The city of Mountain Brook will hold the English Village Open House Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 5-8 p.m.

The city of Mountain Brook will help kick off the holiday season, as well as the shopping and other activities that go with it, with two big events.

The English Village Open House will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 5-8 p.m.

The Mountain Brook Village Open House will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5-8 p.m. Santa will also be at Iberia Bank on Cahaba Road from 5-7 p.m. for the Mountain Brook Village Open House.

Merchants at both events will offer a wide variety of trunk shows, sales, special promotions, door prizes and other giveaways.

Some will offer wine and other refreshments.

The open houses will have holiday themes, according to organizers.

“Most merchants will have their Christmas and winter decor up and ready to go,” said Avani Patel, co-owner of Avani Rupa, a jewelry store on Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook Village.

The open houses are also a great chance for residents to do some of their Christmas shopping locally, according to organizers.

“It’s a time for shoppers to come and shop and browse around to get a jumpstart on their Christmas buying and see all the awesome new products and lines from all the retailers,” Patel said.

The open house in English Village will also feature a poker run, where shoppers can pick up playing cards at participating retailers.

“You have to stop by each English Village participating retailer to obtain a card, and then there is a final spot where your [poker] hand is presented to see if you win,” said Melissa Cunningham-Campbell, owner of Monkee’s of Mountain Brook. “It’s lots of fun for everyone.”

Almost all of the merchants in both villages will take part in the open houses.

“Last year we had 100 percent participation,” Cunningham said regarding the English Village event.

Patel said the same for the Mountain Brook Village retailers, about 30 in all.

For more information or updates on the events, go to welcometomountainbrook.com.

People can also check the Shops of English Village on Facebook for updates.