Move Toward a Cure event to raise funds for ovarian cancer research

On March 5, the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation will be hosting its 10th annual fundraiser, “Move Toward a Cure.”

Previously called Ovarian Cycle Birmingham, the event now includes walking, running and a personal training challenge in addition to riding a stationary bike. Participants can register as individuals or teams, and they may spend one, two or three hours completing one exercise or alternating between the exercises.

Jenny McInerney, executive director of the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation, said the event was designed to encourage more community involvement and engage more participants.

“You don’t have to be a runner or athlete or an ovarian cancer survivor or family member — each one of us can make a difference in the lives of many,” she said. “Move Toward a Cure is a meaningful and high-energy group indoor event that places participants in an open space together sweating and cheering for a common cause — a cure for ovarian cancer.”

Last year, with about 50 participants, the event raised $20,000, McInerney said, and they hope to raise the same amount this year. Community members raise money as individuals on their own page after signing up for the event, and all money raised will be donated to ovarian cancer research in Birmingham.

Move Toward a Cure is at the LJCC March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon, and food and refreshments will be available. Registration is available online at nlovca.org/move-toward-a-cure.