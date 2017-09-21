Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween parade is back for its 15th year

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Mystics of Mountain Brook 2016 The Mystics of Mountain Brook parade brings floats, candy and fun to Crestline for Halloween.

Ghosts, witches and other masked creatures. Music and dance. Candy thrown from the back of trucks.

These are among the features of the Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween parade, which returns to Crestline Village for its 15th year on Halloween Day — Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The event begins at 4 p.m., rain or shine.

The parade, with about 25 floats, begins at Emmet O’Neal Library, heads down Church Street and ends on Dan Watkins Road, according to co-organizer Casey Horn.

The event’s origin lies in family tradition, according to Horn, a Crestline resident who founded the parade with her brother, Trent Wright.

“We’re from Mobile — the birthplace of Mardi Gras — and our mom’s birthday is on Halloween, so we’ve always loved both,” Horn said. “We wanted Mountain Brook to experience the family fun of a Mardi Gras-style parade like we did growing up.”

The event enjoys strong local support, according to Horn.

“It’s lasted so many years because of the support of local businesses and everyone involved in the parade,” she said.

This year’s parade features the Mountain Brook High School marching band, cheerleaders and dance team; the Mountain Brook Junior High dance team and cheerleaders; and the Birmingham Belles.

The Mountain Brook fire and police departments also take part.

The attendance is usually about 3,500, according to Horn.

And the event brings something unique to the city.

“We throw items such as beads, stuffed animals, Moon Pies and T-shirts,” Horn said. “No other parade does this. It’s a great way to kick off a fun night of trick or treating.”

For details, go to Facebook @MysticsOfMountainBrook.