Night of zoo animals, drinks, food to benefit conservation

The Birmingham Zoo will be hosting its Zoo, Brews and Full Moon Bar-B-Que again this June, which raises money for conservation.

From 5:30-8:30 p.m. on June 17, the Birmingham Zoo will be hosting its third Zoo, Brews and Full Moon Bar-B-Que, complete with animal meet-and-greets, Alabama breweries and local food.

The event will feature live music from Troy natives, The Park Band, who special events manager Lindsey Renfro called “the next big thing,” tastings from Alabama breweries, dinner from Full Moon Bar-B-Que, a pace car and street team from Talladega Speedway and animal meet-and-greets with the zoo’s animal ambassadors.

“Those are the animals that have been raised where they can be handled,” Renfro said.

Kerry Graves, vice president of sales and marketing, said guests will be able to see the new pirates while on the train ride and visit Khan the jaguar, the zoo’s newest addition.

While many of the attractions may be for the adults, the zoo also will provide face painting, a DJ, train rides and a Coca-Cola sampling station for the younger guests.

Children 3 and younger get in free, and tickets for those under 21 or who are designated drivers are $20. Tickets for 21 and older are $35. All standard tickets include admission, dinner and attractions with eight drink tokens for sampling 21-and-older crowd.

VIP tickets also are available for free for children 3 and younger; under 21 and designated drivers, $50; 21 and older, $75. These tickets include early admission at 5 p.m., dinner, attractions, VIP parking and additional sampling. Children will receive a plush toy.

Proceeds will go toward conservation. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to birminghamzoo.com/events.