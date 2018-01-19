Night Under the Big Top to support Glenwood

× Expand Photo courtesy of Glenwood. A Night Out at the Big Top attendees dance during the Silent Disco at the 2017 event. At a silent disco, individuals can grab headphones, pick their choice of music and “dance the night away,” said communications manager Julie Luker.

Live music, a silent disco, drinks and food will all come together for Glenwood’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The Junior Board of Glenwood, Inc., a provider of behavioral health care and educational services for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, is hosting the 14th annual A Night Under the Big Top event.

This year’s gala, which will take place Feb. 16 from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Club in Homewood, will feature live music from The Divines, a silent disco from DJ Mark AD, food and drinks. There will also be a silent auction, which goes toward supporting Glenwood.

This year, Julie Luker, communications manager for Glenwood said she is most excited about the silent disco, which will take place on the terrace at The Club. People will be able to grab a pair of headphones, pick whichever music they want, and “dance the night away,” Luker said.

In its 14 years, Glenwood has seen A Night Under the Big Top grow each year, from a few hundred to around 800 guests in 2017. “It’s one of those events that everyone leaves talking about, and they come back year after year,” Luker said.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Glenwood’s children’s programs, Luker said, which helps families with early detection and early care — two factors that are important for a great life.

“It’s a growing need, and our event that has grown every year has really helped for those services for those kids,” Luker said.

Dress for the event is cocktail attire, and tickets cost $80 per ticket or $150 per couple. There is also a VIP section with live music, wine and liquor tastings and special food for “friends of Glenwood” and sponsors. Those tickets, Luker said, are available for an additional $100 donation.

For more information, go to glenwood.org/bigtop or search “2018 Night Under the Big Top” on Facebook.