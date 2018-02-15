Norma Livingston foundation encourages movement through March 4 fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation. Move Toward a Cure participants ride stationary bikes.

The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation shares the same messages with its fundraisers as it does to women diagnosed with ovarian cancer: keep moving and keep spirits up, said Jenny McInerney, executive director for the foundation.

All of the foundation’s fundraisers have a movement aspect, McInerney said, including Move Toward a Cure on March 4. The 11th annual event is not a typical 5K, however.

“The idea of the event is people who participate don’t just sign up and participate, but they actually raise money as well,” she said. “Participants can choose to cycle for three hours, cycle for one hour and walk for one hour, or do a personal training challenge. They get to choose what they want to do.”

At the 2017 event, options to walk or complete a personal training challenge were added as options, in addition to the cycling option. All three physical tasks take place in the same space at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Montclair Road.

“We’re all in one space for three hours, and participants really get to know each other,” McInerney said.

Each year, the foundation raises about $250,000 for ovarian cancer research at UAB, McInerney said, and its goal is to raise $25,000 at this year’s Move Toward a Cure event. About 22,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, she said, and the money raised through the foundation goes toward local women and research.

All participants are encouraged to fundraise in addition to paying registration fees, which are $50 for participants and free for survivors. When registering online, participants can select any combination of the three events, up to three time slots. The event will be 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit nlovca.org or search “Move Toward a Cure” onrunsignup.com.