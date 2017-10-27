O’Neal named to top wealth advisors list

× Expand Camper O’Neal

Camper O’Neal, Wealth Management Advisor and Managing Director with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Birmingham, was recently named to Forbes’ inaugural “America’s Top Next Generation Wealth Advisors” list. He was ranked No. 1 in Alabama and No. 17 in the United States.

O’Neal is part of the O’Neal-Collier Wealth Management Group, where he concentrates on providing investment consulting services to wealthy families and individuals, foundations and endowments, corporations and retirement plans. The list, developed by SHOOK Research, acknowledges the industry’s future leaders, who were born in 1980 or later.

A Birmingham native, Camper joined Merrill Lynch in 2005, after graduating from Auburn University. His father, Bert C. O’Neal, has worked at Merrill Lynch for nearly 40 years. Camper is married with three children and enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf, and enjoying the outdoors. In addition, he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, a nonprofit his mother co-founded in 1995.

According to Forbes, to qualify for this ranking, advisors must have been born in 1980 or more recent; and Forbes/SHOOK considered advisors building their own teams, and those on teams that are likely to assume a leadership position. In addition, advisors were interviewed by telephone and in person, and measured qualitatively, examining service models, investing processes, experience levels and integrity. Each advisor completes a lengthy survey and factors considered include: compliance records, client retention, revenues produced for their firms and assets managed.

– Submitted by Meredith Westheimer.