Otey’s Fest marks 8 years of community celebrations July 28

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Community members gather for the seventh annual Otey’s Fest on July 29, 2017, and were treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.

The eighth annual Otey’s Fest will take place on Saturday, July 28, at Otey’s Tavern in Crestline Village.

The event, which originally started to celebrate Otey’s 20th anniversary, will include performances from Unusual Suspects and the Rebirth Brass Band out of New Orleans.

Will Haver, owner of Otey’s Tavern, said he considers Otey’s Fest to be “one big party.”

“It is almost like a homecoming. We love to welcome new people,” he said. “It is a way to have fun and give back to the community.”

The festival starts at 5 p.m. and will last outside in the parking lot until 10:30 p.m. It will then move inside of Otey’s where the music and fun will continue, according to Haver.

Children ages 14 and younger get in for free, and there will be a moon walk and ice cream from a local vendor for kids to enjoy. The Piggly Wiggly grill will provide hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken sandwiches.

This year the event will benefit two local organizations: Phoenix Club of Birmingham, which aims to provide developmental opportunities for young professional men in Birmingham, and Better Basics, a nonprofit focused on reducing illiteracy.

Haver believes the reason Otey’s Fest continues to be successful year after year is because of the simplicity.

“It is such an open party. It is nothing wild and crazy,” Haver said. “Otey’s has always been very inviting. We have not tried to be more than what we are.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to oteysfest.com or visit Otey’s Tavern, 224 Country Club Park.

Otey’s Fest

WHEN: 5-10:30 p.m., July 28

WHERE: Otey’s Tavern, 224 Country Club Park

TICKETS: $25 in advance, $35 at the door

WEB: oteysfest.com