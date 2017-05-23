Park study: Cahaba River Walk falling short

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. After spending more than a year working with Mountain Brook parks, UAB occupational therapy professor Gavin Jenkins presented his findings to the city’s Parks and Recreation board during an April 11 meeting.

About a year and a half ago, UAB occupational therapy assistant professor Dr. Gavin Jenkins began working on collecting data of user satisfaction at Mountain Brook parks over different times of the year. At a Parks and Recreation Board meeting April 11, Jenkins presented his findings.

“We spent a good part of the year sending about 15 students to your parks on a fairly regular basis,” he said. Participants in the study from Overton Park, Jemison Park and the Cahaba River Walk, who were of all ages, were asked to wear a GPS tracker, an actigraph (or an accelerometer) provide demographic information and complete a satisfaction-of-life scale.

“We asked to have that [the satisfaction-of-life scale] before and afterwards, and that’s the bit that became most significant to us,” he said. By evaluating the scores, Jenkins and his students learned that parkgoers were much happier upon leaving the parks, regardless of the amount of activity done while there. He also said if people spent more time in parks, they would, statistically, feel better.

“So for couch potatoes, you just need to go and sit in the park,” Jenkins said. “You don’t need to walk around; you don’t need to do anything; you will come out feeling better from being in that space.”

In addition to analyzing the data from all three parks as a whole, Jenkins and his team looked carefully at the data for each of the parks individually.

“This is where we find the most interesting fact as far as I’m concerned as an academic: If you go and visit Overton Park, you’ll come out feeling much better. If you go to Jemison Park, you’ll feel much better. If you go to Cahaba, you won’t,” he said. In fact, some of those who visited Cahaba River Walk came out feeling worse.

“There’s something about that park that isn’t getting the same results as we get in other parks,” he said. According to Jenkins, the findings go against scientific literature that says, “If you spend time in green spaces, you will feel much better about yourself.”

While Jenkins said he is unsure as to why Cahaba River Walk visitors feel worse after their visit, he also acknowledged that there is a level of human dependence in the study, and some participants may simply be lying about their experience.

“There’s always a potential that people lie to you because they think you’re looking for a result,” he said.

To further understand the enigma that is the Cahaba River Walk, the Parks and Recreation board members agreed to allow Jenkins to continue a more in-depth study of the park.

Jenkins and his team will work to collect greater physiological data from the parkgoers as well as a survey to help identify what may cause the added stress. The city may be able to use the data to create a more uplifting environment at the Cahaba River Walk.

“This park, the activities they’re engaging in, walking, walking the dog and so forth … I have no suggestions for you,” he said.

After applying and hopefully receiving funding for the study, Jenkins said he hopes to spend additional time, possibly an entire year, out at Cahaba River Walk.