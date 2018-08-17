Patriot Day rotates to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan The Patriot Day ceremony — seen here in Crestline Village — rotates annually among Homewood, Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook. This year’s ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 11 on the green at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

On the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, members of the Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook and Homewood communities will briefly gather Sept. 11 for a time of remembrance of that day.

The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Patriot Day Celebration will be 8:30 a.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall on the green. Col. Trever J. Nehls, brigade commander of the Army Material Command/Army Reserve Element in Huntsville, will be the keynote speaker.

The Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Honor Guard will post the colors, and Ron Higey of Birmingham International Church will offer the invocation.

Terry Ray, Vestavia Hills assistant fire chief, will lead the bell ceremony and the police honor guard will lead a three-round volley. The national anthem and taps will also be played by local musicians.

Tom Bell, retired United Methodist clergy, will offer the closing prayer.

Shawn Jackson, Vestavia Hills Fire Department battalion chief, said he believes it is important for communities to continue to remember 9/11.

“[It is] a community of police officers, port authority, firefighters, military and heroes on the airplane that died that day,” he said. “So it’s only fitting that it is communities who gather together to honor not only those who died but also honor those who continue to fight and serve so this never happens again. We can only hope these ceremonies will show the world that we will never forget that day.”

Next year, the ceremony — which rotates annually — will be in Homewood.

For more information, contact Jackson at 978-0100.