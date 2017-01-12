Peter Hatch speaking at The Gardens' Spencer Lecture

On March 1, Peter J. Hatch will visit the Birmingham Botanical Gardens for the 19th annual Spencer Lecture as he discusses "Thomas Jefferson's Revolutionary Garden." Previously the director of gardens and grounds at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, he continues to work with the garden in an emeritus capacity and has become an author. According to his website, Hatch is a professional gardener and historian, and has 38 years of experience in restoration, care and interpretation of historic landscapes.

The Spencer Lecture series is possible thanks to the Virginia Beeland Spencer Lecture Fund from the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham. Hatch's discussion will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and have a reception beforehand from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register online for the event, and find out more about Hatch at his website, peterjhatch.com.