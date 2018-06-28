Plenty of festivities planned for the Fourth

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gather at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017, for their 68th annual Fourth of July Festival in Homewood. × 2 of 2 Expand Staff Thunder on the Mountain Prev Next

Birmingham is full of Independence Day festivities and this year is no exception. From Homewood to Oak Mountain, there is no shortage of July 4th fun for the whole family.

Check out some of these activities to help celebrate America’s day of independence.

Red White and Brew Food Truck Fest

► When: July 3, 4 p.m.

► Where: Avondale Brewing Company

► What: The Heninger Garrison Davis LLC Red, White and Brew! Food Truck Fest will be returning for its second year and will feature some of Birmingham’s most popular food trucks and adult beverages from Avondale Brewing Company.

This family-friendly festival benefits the Birmingham Education Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing the number of students on the path to college, career and life readiness in Birmingham City Schools.

Guests will be able to relax with good food while supporting a good cause. There will be live music from local groups Legal Limit and Heath Green & The Makeshifters, as well as kids activities and entertainment.

Fire on the Water

► When: July 1, starting at 7 a.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

► Where: Oak Mountain State Park

► What: Oak Mountain State Park’s annual fireworks show brings something for every member of the family to enjoy.

Gates open at 7 a.m. and will close to the public at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. and can be viewed from multiple areas around the park. Food trucks, vendors, wakeboarding provided by Flip Side Watersports and a DJ will be there all day entertaining guests as well.

Grills and picnic tables will be outside and available to the public, and chairs, blankets and coolers will be allowed in the park.

Thunder on the Mountain

► When: July 4, 9 p.m.

► Where: Vulcan Park and Museum

► What: For many years this fireworks display has been named the largest and most impressive in the state of Alabama, according to Vulcan Park and Museum.

A 20-minute firework show will light up the night sky accompanied by a playlist of both patriotic and popular music. Vulcan Park itself will not be open during the show for safety reasons, but there are multiple locations around the city where the fireworks can be viewed.

The Shades Cahaba Elementary School parking lot and downtown Homewood are all good places to catch this show, and it will also be broadcasted on WBRC Fox 6 News. Make sure to get there early to grab a good viewing spot. This event will be held rain or shine.

July 4th Festival

► When: July 4, 5 p.m.

► Where: Downtown Homewood

► What: Before enjoying the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show at Vulcan, stop by the annual July 4th Festival in downtown Homewood.

Inflatables, rides, attractions, games and DJs will ensure that your Fourth of July will provide fun for all. All activities end at the beginning of the fireworks display. Admission to the festival is free but to ride and play on the attractions, guests must purchase a $10 unlimited attractions wristband. An area to purchase wristbands will be located near the intersection of 18th Street South and 29th Avenue South.

Fourth of July Fun at the Zoo

► When: July 4, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

► Where: The Birmingham Zoo

► What: The Birmingham Zoo is maintaining its tradition this year with their annual Fourth of July celebration.

The zoo will give free admission to veterans, all active and retired military and their dependents. Bring proof of military service in order to take part in all the fun the zoo has to offer. The zoo will also be offering its usual attractions such as the Schaeffer Eye Center Lorikeet Aviary and the Full Moon Bar-B-Que Wild Slide for an additional cost.