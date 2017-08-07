Police Chief Ted Cook elected president of Alabama Associations of Chief of Police

× Expand Courtesy of Ted Cook. Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook.

On Aug. 3, Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook was elected president at the Summer Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Orange Beach, Florida.

During his over 10 years as Police Chief, Cook has been an active member of AACOP and served as district representative from July 2009 through July 2014. He has also held every position in the organization after being elected Sergeant at Arms in 2014, secretary in 2015 and vice president in 2016 in addition to his current role as president.

As the leading professional organization of Chiefs of Police in Alabama, AACOP membership is comprised of law enforcement from city, state and federal agencies, as well as police chiefs from 350 organizations within the state.