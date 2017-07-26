Polling place changes for special election

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Voters who regularly vote at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church have been assigned to vote at Mountain Brook City Hall due to construction.

The polling places for some Mountain Brook residents will change for the upcoming special U.S. Senate elections. Barry Stephenson with the Jefferson County Board of Registrars said due to construction at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, voters who regularly use that location have been assigned to vote at Mountain Brook City Hall.

Aug. 15 marks the special primary elections, followed by a potential primary runoff on Sept. 26 and the special general election on Dec. 12. Stephenson said the approximate 2,300 voters have been mailed notifications of the change. City clerk Steve Boone said polling locations will return to normal when St. Luke’s renovations have been completed and will permit to serve as a polling precinct.