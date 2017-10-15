Pooch Plunge sees hundreds for howling good time

× 1 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 2 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 3 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 4 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 5 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 6 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 7 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 8 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 9 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 10 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 11 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 12 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 13 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 14 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 15 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 16 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 17 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 18 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 19 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 20 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 21 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 22 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 23 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 24 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 25 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 26 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 27 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 28 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 29 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. × 30 of 30 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming pups and their people to the LJCC's outdoor pool for one last play day. Prev Next

For the second year, the LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham teamed up for an event on Oct. 15 that was a hit with both dogs and humans: the Pooch Plunge.

The LJCC opened their outdoor pool for three hours for one last dip before it is closed for the winter, but this time, it was the dogs' turn. Not one pooch was shy about their swimming skills as they threw themselves in the water, paddled around the big pool and played with newfound friends. Smaller dogs — and those who weren't as comfortable in the deep end — were also welcomed to roughhouse and fetch toys in the kiddie pool.

While there was an entrance fee for the event, proceeds all go back to the LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham, which league president Peggy Cropp said then gives the money back into the community.

"All the money that we make, we turn around and gift it right back out again," she said, explaining that the donations help provide funding for other shelters who may need financial assistance.

Overall, she said its an enjoyable event where both humans and dogs had a great time. Her favorite part was watching the owner's reactions and facial expressions throughout everything.

"And to know those dogs are going to go home and sleep well tonight," she said. "They've had a great day."