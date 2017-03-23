Preaching series celebrates 109 years of Lenten services

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kelley Norwood. The Very Rev. Andrew Pearson, Co-chairs Anne Langloh and Theresa Gregory, and the Rev. Canon Deborah Leighton.

The Cathedral Church of the Advent is celebrating 109 years of weekday services during Lent with its 2017 Lenten Preaching Series. The series will again feature faithful preachers from all over the world. Each noonday service is immediately followed by the Advent’s famous hand-prepared lunches served at a modest price. This is the longest continual weekday series in the country.

Many people from downtown and the adjoining suburbs join together at this interdenominational service for a time of reflection and fellowship as a peaceful break from their busy workdays leading up to Easter.

The 25-minute service starts at 12:05 p.m., and the series continues through Good Friday, April 14.

The Advent’s Lenten series has been serving the Birmingham business district and surrounding communities for decades by feeding the body and soul. Over 4,000 lunches were served last year, raising over $52,000. The proceeds have been distributed to many mission programs both locally and globally supported by the Advent. Proceeds will support disadvantaged women and children at Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries, as well as the Anglican Church’s Shyira Diocese in Rwanda. The Advent is located on the corner of 20th Street and Sixth Avenue North.

– Submitted by Kelley Norwood.