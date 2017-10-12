Ranger PTO working on Ranger Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry. The Ranger PTO is working to transform the back of BWF into Ranger Park, to be completed in Summer 2018.

Playing together, learning together, growing together. The simplest lessons of how we play together form the basis for a community that learns and grows together. After years of creating flexible and collaborative spaces at Brookwood Forest Elementary School, our Ranger PTO is proud to announce our most ambitious goal to date. We are beginning the transformation of the back of our school into Ranger Park to be completed in the summer of 2018. This space will blend our school’s beliefs with current research that cites the benefits of play and exercise in the learning process that our students will benefit from daily. We are transforming outdoor play at BWF.

With a goal of $350,000, fundraising for Ranger Park is well underway thanks to a successful campaign among BWF families resulting in $240,000 raised so far. Starting this month, Ranger PTO is launching Friends of the Forest, an outreach to our friends and neighbors throughout the community, to contribute to building Ranger Park. In addition to donations in all amounts, the campaign also features commemorative bricks for purchase. Visit RangerPTO.org to learn more about the Park and to join our efforts. If you have any questions, please reach out to Sponsorship VP Amber Craig, 205-746-2559, or amberrcraig@gmail.com.

-Submitted by Kathleen Woodry