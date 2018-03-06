Renneker receives Eagle Scout

Thomas Renneker, a member of Troop 28 at Independent Presbyterian Church, earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Vulcan District Eagle Board on Dec. 14. In his scouting career, he earned 23 merit badges, camped out 31 nights and received the God and Country Award and the Order of the Arrow. Thomas served in several leadership positions, including patrol leader, assistant quartermaster and instructor. He also attended the High Adventure trip at SeaBase in the Bahamas, and the Northwest Trek in Washington and Canada.

Thomas’ Eagle Scout project was at the Birmingham Zoo. There is a large rock formation adjacent to the children’s zoo, where four planting areas had become overgrown with weeds and trash. With the help of scouts from Troop 28, family and friends, Thomas replaced the soil with 10 cubic yards of new top soil, planted three trees and 64 plants, all native to the region.

Thomas is in the ninth grade at Mountain Brook Junior High, where he serves on the Spartan Council and is a member of the Beta Club National Honor Society. He is on the track team, where he participates in hurdles and pole vaulting. He is a member of Big Time Ministries, a youth support group, and Canterbury United Methodist Church.