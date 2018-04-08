Residents come together for first Shades Creek Appreciation Festival

1 of 25
Olive and Emma Rose Fierman learn the ins and outs of fly fishing at the Shades Creek Appreciation Festival. The Shades Creek Appreciation Fesitval was held on April 7, 2018 in Jemison Park.
Henry Hughes, left, helps Sandra Oden pick out a tree at the tree giveaway during the Shades Creek Appreciation Festival. The Shades Creek Appreciation Fesitval was held on April 7, 2018 in Jemison Park.
Members of The Dance Foundation perform "The Water Dance" in Shades Creek during the Shades Creek Appreciation Festival. The Shades Creek Appreciation Fesitval was held on April 7, 2018 in Jemison Park.
Kids of all ages tried their hand at fly fishing during the Shades Creek Appreciation Festival. The Shades Creek Appreciation Fesitval was held on April 7, 2018 in Jemison Park.
Jackson, Luke and Graham Turner watch a fly fishing demonstration during the Shades Creek Appreciation Festival. The Shades Creek Appreciation Fesitval was held on April 7, 2018 in Jemison Park.
Members of the band Clear Blue Sky perform at the Shades Creek Appreciation Festival. The Shades Creek Appreciation Fesitval was held on April 7, 2018 in Jemison Park.
Kids learn about local wildlife in a "touch tank" at the Shades Creek Appreciation Festival. The Shades Creek Appreciation Fesitval was held on April 7, 2018 in Jemison Park.
Many animals made an appearance at the Shades Creek Festival, including this turtle named Clementine. The Shades Creek Appreciation Fesitval was held on April 7, 2018 in Jemison Park.
Attendees of the Shades Creek Appreciation Festival watch dancers perform "The Water Dance" in Shades Creek. The Shades Creek Appreciation Fesitval was held on April 7, 2018 in Jemison Park.
Olive Fierman smiles as she holds a fish that was on display as part of a "touch tank" at the Shades Creek Appreciation Festival. The Shades Creek Appreciation Fesitval was held on April 7, 2018 in Jemison Park.
Gracie Groves, center, and Garrett Greer, right, learn more about native wildlife at the Shades Creek Appreciation Festival. The Shades Creek Appreciation Fesitval was held on April 7, 2018 in Jemison Park.
The rain held off on April 7 to allow everyone to enjoy the inaugural Shades Creek Appreciation Festival, held in Jemison Park near the corner of Mountain Brook Parkway and Shades Creek Parkway.
The event was hosted by the cities of Mountain Brook and Homewood, the Board of Landscape Design, the Friends of Jemison Park and the Friends of Shades Creek and provided a fun and educational atmosphere for residents to learn more about their local ecosystem and, more specifically, Shades Creek. Families were able to learn about stream erosion, fly fishing, the history of Shades Creek and native wildlife, including salamanders, turtles and birds. Live music was provided by Clear Blue Sky, and members of The Dance Foundation performed "The Water Dance" in the creek during the festival.
Guests were also able to take home a sapling to plant as part of the festival. The saplings are part of Mountain Brook's champion tree line, which is a lineage of trees that originally grew in the city. The champion tree line is based on the Birmingham Botanical Garden's Centennial Tree Project, which was created by Henry Hughes and works to plant seedlings from 100-year-old trees that are descendants of historic forests that previously covered the land.