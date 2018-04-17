Rotary presents teacher appreciation awards

Each year, the Rotary Club of Shades Valley gives an appreciation award to teachers of schools represented in its service area. Honorees are selected by the school’s administration for their distinguished service to the students in their respective schools. RCSV ranks education as one of its top priorities and supports the teachers and students in the area. Congratulations to the 2018 recipients for a job well done:
Homewood High School
- Principal – Zack Barnes
- Teacher Honoree – Amy Marchino
John Carroll Catholic High School
- Principal – Dr. Joseph F. O’Toole, Jr.
- Teacher Honoree – Maria Wilson
Mountain Brook High School
- Principal – Amanda Hood
- Teacher Honoree - Gary Weatherly
Shades Valley High School
- Principal – Antjuan Marsh
- Teacher Honoree – Peggy Huckabaa