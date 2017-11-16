× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Cyclists make their way through Crestline in the early hours of the morning Nov. 4. A recent Village Living survey reveals that athletes and drivers alike have concerns about sharing the roads in and around Mountain Brook. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Cyclists are legally required to utilize back and front lights on their bikes when cycling before sunrise and after sunset. Rear lights and reflectors are most helpful in alerting drivers, especially when coming around corners. × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

From hours before sunrise to hours after sunset, the streets of Mountain Brook are sure to be filled with dedicated cyclists and runners.

Although Mountain Brook is a popular cycling and running destinations in the Birmingham area, an online Village Living survey, “Cycling and Running in Mountain Brook,” revealed athletes and drivers alike have their fair share of concerns about sharing the road.

In total, 321 people responded to the survey, with 52 percent of respondents identifying as Mountain Brook residents, 43 percent saying they live in a nearby city and the remaining as neither.

The 14-question survey, which was open from Aug. 15 to Sept. 9, asked participants about their cycling and running habits, their thoughts on safety and driving around these athletes, and how much they knew about the laws pertaining to cycling and driving in near proximity to cyclists.

The survey drew in a number of both drivers and cyclists, many with strong opinions, especially regarding safely.

When it came to a majority of comments, people were more concerned about drivers sharing the road with bikers. Negative comments ranged from thoughts on distracted and angry drivers to lack of education about the rules of the road from both bikers and auto drivers. Positive comments included how there was a visible police presence, plenty of sidewalks for running and a majority of tolerant and understanding drivers.

Even with these comments, when respondents were asked “Do you feel safe while running or biking in Mountain Brook?” 19.64 percent said “very safe” and 44.64 percent answered “somewhat safe.” That leaves 16.43 percent feeling neutral about it, 13.21 percent feeling “somewhat unsafe” and 6.07 percent feeling “very unsafe.”

“For the amount of people who come here — and we have a lot of people, walking and riding — we’ve had very few people I remember being injured,” City Manager Sam Gaston said, adding that the city office does not get many calls and not many people speak up at council meetings about injuries or feeling unsafe.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner Office, there have been no deaths of cyclists in the last 7 years in the Mountain Brook area, though there have been four deaths of cyclists versus motorists in other areas of Birmingham and unincorporated Jefferson County.

Because of the natural beauty of Mountain Brook, Gaston said, the city brings in locals, visitors and athletic groups looking to enjoy the scenery, and he said he’s happy such a large amount of people are enjoying the city.

“At certain times at Jemison Park, it is absolutely packed late in the afternoon, especially in the mornings. People are really active here on the weekend,” Gaston said. “We have a lot of marathons, half marathons, fun runs — all that because of the beauty. We have more than our share of people who utilize it.”

Over the years, Gaston said he noticed more cyclists and runners taking to the roads. Most of the complaints he has gotten, Gaston said, are about “packs” or groups of cyclists that cause traffic to be slow and are described as a nuisance.

Even if some see them as slowing down traffic, Sgt. Drew Evans of the Mountain Brook Police Department said that as long as the cyclists are riding in groups that have no more than two riders abreast, the “packs” are legal.

“It’s the same thing as a little old lady,” he said. “As long as they’re just a nuisance, they’re fine.”

All the residents of the city, Evans said, need to make sure they are aware of what is law and what isn’t. That’s how to keep the city safe with the increase of cyclists and runners coming to the city.

Knowing the law

Evans, who has lived in Mountain Brook for 21 years, said the two biggest violations he sees are cyclists riding more than two abreast or cyclists under 16 years old not wearing helmets..

Cyclists on the road must abide by the same traffic laws that motorists are using, Evans said, and even if it takes cyclists a longer time to stop, signal or follow traffic, it’s the law.

“The only exception would be if it was a designed area and path, then they have to use that,” he said, referring to designated lanes for biking.

Because Mountain Brook doesn’t have any bike lanes, it’s vital that everyone knows and follows the rules of the road, Evans said.

The laws for biking on a road, which are specified in Section 32-5A-263 of Alabama Code, state “every person operating a bicycle upon a roadway shall ride as near to the right side of the roadway as practicable, exercising due care when passing a standing vehicle or one proceeding in the same direction.”

It continues to say cyclists in a roadway “shall not ride more than two abreast except on paths or parts of roadways set aside for the exclusive use of bicycles,” a part that Evans and many survey respondents urge people to know and to follow.

One survey respondent voiced annoyance over cyclists not following traffic law. They wrote, “I also loathe, and I mean loathe, when bikers want it both ways and seek to be treated on par with vehicles but then blow through stop signs and red lights as if those devices do not apply to them. I would love for the city to send the message to bikers that they have a responsibility to obey the rules of the road as well, and ticket bikers for running stop signs and red lights.”

Following the law, Gaston said, is a two-way street. And in Village Living’s survey, the number of respondents who said they felt unsafe on a bike due to motorists not giving legal space was much higher than people complaining about cyclists following the law.

Some respondents spoke in support of cyclists, noting motorists who have caused injuries.

One wrote, “I had previously known at least three road cyclist colleagues who have been struck by motorists and sustained major injuries, and have also had some close calls myself with beer cans being hurled for no apparent reason — myself as a sole female rider just sticking to the tip of the curb.”

Five respondents mentioned having cans thrown at them.

When asked, “Have you seen anyone hurt or fatally injured on the road while cycling or running?” 50.8 percent of respondents said “yes “and 49.2 percent said “no.” To prevent injuries and dangerous circumstances, Karen Clanton, a survey respondent and member of the Birmingham Bicycle Club, said awareness is key.

“Education such as [bike laws] is critical to our safety and to minimize frustration stemming from a lack of awareness,” said Clanton, who bikes in Mountain Brook and other parts of Birmingham a few days each week.

“Most often, but not always, drivers in Mountain Brook are courteous and understand the delay we create is often less than a minute of their time before they are able to safely maneuver around you,” Clanton said.

Bike Lanes

What some may see as a simple solution to splitting the road — bike lanes — is not a simple solution in Mountain Brook, Evans said.

The topography in Mountain Brook does not easily lend itself to bike lanes, he said, and the lanes would be costly — if not impossible — to install. In Village Living’s survey, however, 89 percent of respondents said they wanted bike lanes in Mountain Brook.

What most non-cyclists do not understand, Clanton explained, is that road debris washes to the edge of the road and then collects in bike lanes, which can make even those areas dangerous for cyclists. In her survey response, Clanton said that bike lanes would be welcome, but only if they were properly maintained.

With or without bike lanes, some respondents said the narrowness of Mountain Brook roads also makes it dangerous to pass cyclists.

“Our roads are not wide enough to allow drivers to safely pass cyclists without crossing into the other lane of traffic,” commentedone respondent.

Since they haven’t received formal requests for bike lanes, Gaston said the city is going to keep its focus on safety.

Gaston said choosing the time to cycle is also a double-edged sword. Later in the day, there is more traffic on the roads, but cyclists are more easily seen. Earlier in the morning, however, could mean a greater risk of not being seen by drivers because a lack or light or the assumption that roads will not be busy.

According to the survey, most respondents cycle or run before 8 a.m., with the second most popular time being from 5-10 p.m.

Evans also said if cyclists ride at night, they are required by state law to wear a headlamp that can shine up to 500 feet ahead, as well as a red, rear reflector light that can be seen from 600 feet away. When drivers are turning some corners, he said, reflectors are one of the most helpful features so that both runners and cyclists are visible.

Although the city does not have safety education awareness programs in place for drivers and cyclists, Gaston said the city wouldn’t be opposed to putting an event together if it was of serious issue to the public.

“I think it’s mutual respect on both — if other cyclists and motorists follow the law, eventually they’ll get along,” Evans said.

More safety tips

The following are additional notes on safety, with some explicitly stated in Alabama law and others recommended by Sgt. Drew Evans:

► If possible, Evans recommends that cyclists always wear some or all of the safety equipment for bikes: flashing lights, reflectors, high-visibility clothing, helmets, rearview mirrors and attached cameras.

► Do not carry more people than what a bike is intended for, which applies to carrying a child while biking. If the child is below 40 pounds and 40 inches, they must be secured in a special restraint for child safety. This is law. Another option is to choose to ride a tandem bike so that two people can ride safely together.

► Make sure your brakes work, which is also stated in the law. The brake wheel must be able to skid to a stop safely on flat, dry pavement.

► Don’t carry any sort of package or bundle on the bike that would not allow you to have at least one hand on the handlebars at all times, which Evans reminds is the law. No hands while cycling is not an option.

► It’s law that anyone under the age of 16 is required to wear a helmet while on a bike. Evans suggested that for safety reasons, adults should also consider wearing a helmet.

► By law, cyclists are not allowed to ride their bikes on sidewalks. If you are a driver, make sure you are aware of this and share the road.

► Cyclists must ride as near to the right side of the roadway as possible, exercising due care while passing standing vehicles.