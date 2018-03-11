Runners compete in annual Village2Village

1 of 29
Lexi Coon.
Village2Village was held on March 10, 2018 and saw more than 700 registrants.
Vince Schilleci hands a medal to runner Webb Hawley after he finished the Village2Village race. Village2Village was held on March 10, 2018 and saw more than 700 registrants.
Molly Miller, along with her human, Rodney, cross the finish line for the VIllage2Village race. Village2Village was held on March 10, 2018 and saw more than 700 registrants.
BP and Mack Paul smile with Mary Addison after she finishes the Village2Village race. Village2Village was held on March 10, 2018 and saw more than 700 registrants.
The VIllage People were tasked with clearing the course after the runners in the Village2Village race. Village2Village was held on March 10, 2018 and saw more than 700 registrants.
Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch talks with City Council representative Lloyd Shelton before the start of the Village2Village race. Village2Village was held on March 10, 2018 and saw more than 700 registrants.
Hamid Al-Dlaigan stands with his mom, Newer, after he finished the Village2Village race. Village2Village was held on March 10, 2018 and saw more than 700 registrants.
Brad Aldridge hands out mimosas to runners after they completed the Village2Village race. Village2Village was held on March 10, 2018 and saw more than 700 registrants.
Emmet O'Neal Library director Lindsy Gardner hands out chocolate covered strawberries at the Village2Village after party. Village2Village was held on March 10, 2018 and saw more than 700 registrants.
Chocolate covered strawberries were available as a post-race snack at the Village2Village after party. Village2Village was held on March 10, 2018 and saw more than 700 registrants.
David and Tamara Moser take a selfie after completing the VIllage2Village race. Village2Village was held on March 10, 2018 and saw more than 700 registrants.
Madeline and Janeen Walker cheer on a runner near the finish line of the Village2Village race. Village2Village was held on March 10, 2018 and saw more than 700 registrants.
Vince Schilleci puts a finisher's medal around a runner's neck after he completed the VIllage2Village race. Village2Village was held on March 10, 2018 and saw more than 700 registrants.
On the morning of March 10, hundreds of runners flocked to Lane Parke for the annual Village2Village race under clear skies.
The race — which had a 7.5k and a 10k option — wound through Mountain Brook Village and Crestline Village before returning to Lane Parke for the race's after party. There, the runners were treated to a finisher's medal, mimosas, chocolate covered strawberries, additional food and drinks and games. Live music was also provided by local bands from Mason Music.
For full results, click here.