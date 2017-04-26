Runners to get view of zoo during May 20 event

× Expand Staff photo. The 12th annual Zoo Run will take runners through a part of the Birmingham Zoo they wouldn’t normally see.

Runners will be getting a glimpse of the other side of the Birmingham Zoo when they race in the 12th annual Zoo Run on May 20.

The run, a 5K race that saw more than 600 runners in 2016, begins in the zoo’s parking lot at 7:30 a.m. and finishes in the Trails of Africa.

Kiki Nolen-Schmidt, marketing coordinator for the Birmingham Zoo, said racers will be running through parts of the zoo they wouldn’t normally see, such as the zoo’s Eco Garden. An awards ceremony with light refreshments will follow the race in the Trails of Africa.

Registrants will receive a T-shirt, zoo admission and the option of discounted zoo admission for the family on race day.

Races also will be available for children of all ages: the Turtle Trot Race, up to 2 years; the Chicken Cha Cha, ages 3-4; the Skunk Skurry, ages 5-6; and the Coati Canter, ages 7-12. All kid’s races are less than 1 mile long, and the first race is at 8 a.m.

In addition to offering a family-friendly event and fun day at the zoo, the race also works closely with the conservation efforts of the zoo, Nolen-Schmidt said.

“This event is important because each year, it benefits a conservation effort of the Birmingham Zoo. This year, all proceeds from the race are benefiting the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California,” she said.

To learn more about the race or to sign up, go to birminghamzoo.com/events.