Saturday's Jazz in the Park cancelled due to rain

Jazz in the Park, a free event set to take place this Saturday, May 20 at 6 p.m., has been cancelled due to rain in the forecast.

Jazz in the Park is an event that aims to build community through jazz by exposing and engaging audiences, and it brings jazz musicians to parks throughout the Greater Birmingham area. The event may be rescheduled in the fall, according to an email from City Manager Sam Gaston.

The Emmet O'Neal Library's summer reading kick off, however, will take place rain or shine. It is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m.